To Hell and Back Motorcycle Poker Run

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the museum with the run starting at 10am. Rider registration costs $30 and includes a patch, poker card and lunch with an additional rider fee of $10 with lunch included. The end location will also be at the Museum. Don’t ride a bike? That’s ok – you come on out to the museum from 10 a.m.– 2:30 p.m. to visit the vendor booths, visit the museum, participate in the silent auction and raffle; also, you'll be able to listen to a performance by singer/songwriter Jenn Ford starting at 12:30.

There are some wonderful auction items including decorative items, unique whiskey bottles, gift certificates and much more. If you're interested in being a vendor, signing up for the ride or just have questions, give the Museum a call at (903) 450-4502.

Funding for this event is provided in part by the City of Greenville Hotel/Motel Occupancy Tax Revenues.