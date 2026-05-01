Water Balloon Fest
Water Balloon Fest
Anyone else feeling the Texas heat yet? Beat the heat with a FREE WATER BALLOON FEST at the Maxey House!!
Wear your bathing suits and join us at 10:00 am on July 11th as we toss balloons, enjoy some wacky water balloon races, and play some yard games after everyone dries off!
And we are excited to have our friends Tropical Sno Paris join us for Water Balloon Fest!!! (Purchase necessary)
Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site
9037855716
elana.barton@thc.texas.gov
Artist Group Info
elana.barton@thc.texas.gov
Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site
812 S Church StParis, Texas 75460
9037855716
elana.barton@thc.texas.gov