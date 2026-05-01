Anyone else feeling the Texas heat yet? Beat the heat with a FREE WATER BALLOON FEST at the Maxey House!!

Wear your bathing suits and join us at 10:00 am on July 11th as we toss balloons, enjoy some wacky water balloon races, and play some yard games after everyone dries off!

And we are excited to have our friends Tropical Sno Paris join us for Water Balloon Fest!!! (Purchase necessary)