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Waves of Glory

Waves of Glory

Rotary Club of Commerce honors veterans and first responders with a 250+ flag display. Each 3 x 5 flag represents a veteran or first responder. Each flag has a plaque attached that tells the story of each individual, along with a photo. The flags remain in place the week of November 7-13.

Waves of Glory Opening Ceremony
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Commerce Rotary Club
214-729-7525
commercewavesofglory@gmail.com
commercerotary.com

Artist Group Info

jim.commercefuneralhome@gmail.com
Waves of Glory Opening Ceremony
NW corner of Hwy 24 and Culver St
Commerce, Texas 75428
2147297525
commercewavesofglory@gmail.com
commercerotary.org