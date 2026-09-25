Waves of Glory
Waves of Glory
Rotary Club of Commerce honors veterans and first responders with a 250+ flag display. Each 3 x 5 flag represents a veteran or first responder. Each flag has a plaque attached that tells the story of each individual, along with a photo. The flags remain in place the week of November 7-13.
Waves of Glory Opening Ceremony
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Commerce Rotary Club
214-729-7525
commercewavesofglory@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
jim.commercefuneralhome@gmail.com
Waves of Glory Opening Ceremony
NW corner of Hwy 24 and Culver StCommerce, Texas 75428
2147297525
commercewavesofglory@gmail.com