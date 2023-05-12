Hopkins County community of Dike will remain unincorporated

The northeastern Hopkins County community of Dike is unincorporated. It’s going to remain unincorporated for the time being. In this month’s elections, a ballot measure to incorporate Dike into a city was defeated by local voters. More than two-thirds of ballots cast were against the proposal. The final tally from Saturday’s vote was 108 to 32 against the measure.

The Sulphur Springs News Telegram reports a woman was arrested on election day near the Dike Community Center, which was the local polling station. 35-year-old Dike resident Melinda Sue Hatfield was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with criminal mischief. Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies say Hatfield was found removing signs near the polling station. Officials say the signs Hatfield removed were signs telling voters to vote no on incorporation.

The News Telegram reports there are 218 registered voters in Dike. 140 of them voted on May 6.

In other Hopkins County elections, Sulphur Springs Independent School District voters elected Darla Reed and Adam Teer to the Board of Trustees. They’ll replace former board members Robert Cody and Robbin Vaughn, who chose not to run for another term.