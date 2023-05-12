© 2023 88.9 KETR
¡Palabra! Episode 2 - How'd you find your community in higher education?

KETR | By Fred Fuentes and Mark Haslett
Published May 12, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT
Destynie Nevil, Amada Almanza, Dr. Robert Rodriguez, and Dr. Juan Araujo describe their experiences in higher education live on KETR-FM.
Mark Haslett
/
KETR-FM
Destynie Nevil, Amada Almanza, Dr. Robert Rodriguez, and Dr. Juan Araujo describe their experiences in higher education live on KETR-FM.

As pocos pero locos, a communal reference to the simplicity of small and powerful force, we discuss the way people from diverse backgrounds can support one another in an academic setting.

Community can make the difference between success and failure in many settings, including higher education. But how does that look when one is coming into a greater university community where the dominant culture is not one's own?

In the second presentation of ¡Palabra! - The Word on Education and Culture in the Latino Community, Dr. Fred Fuentes moderates a discussion featuring Texas A&M University-Commerce faculty Dr. Juan Araujo and Dr. Robert Rodriguez, along with A&M-Commerce staff Amada Almanza and Destynie Nevil. In today's discussion, we learn how support and mentorship can come from both expected and unexpected sources.

