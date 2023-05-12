¡Palabra! Episode 2 - How'd you find your community in higher education?

Community can make the difference between success and failure in many settings, including higher education. But how does that look when one is coming into a greater university community where the dominant culture is not one's own?

In the second presentation of ¡Palabra! - The Word on Education and Culture in the Latino Community, Dr. Fred Fuentes moderates a discussion featuring Texas A&M University-Commerce faculty Dr. Juan Araujo and Dr. Robert Rodriguez, along with A&M-Commerce staff Amada Almanza and Destynie Nevil. In today's discussion, we learn how support and mentorship can come from both expected and unexpected sources.