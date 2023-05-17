Greenville ISD to host 'Coffee Talk' information session on Saturday
- The Greenville Independent School District will be hosting a public informational event this Saturday. Presented as a “Coffee Talk,” topics are expected to include the next fiscal year’s budget, including special allocations for maintenance and repairs. The district will recognize the board’s acceptance of a $1,500 donation from L3Harris to Hope’s Heart Community Closet. That program offers support to members of the local community who are struggling with poverty, homelessness, trauma or mental health issues. The event is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Saturday. The Wesley Martin Administration Building is located at 4004 Moulton St. The district has asked that those wanting to attend provide an RSVP. A link: https://bit.ly/3Bti9yr is available at the Greenville ISD website. .
- Former Texas A&M University-Commerce football quarterback Luis Perez was named Most Valuable Player in the XFL Championship game last weekend. At Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, the Arlington Renegades defeated the DC Defenders 35-26 to win this year’s XFL title. In 2017, Perez led the A&M-Commerce Lions to the NCAA Division II national football championship. Perez also won the 2017 Harlon Hill Trophy awarded to the top football player in NCAA Division II.