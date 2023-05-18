Man dies in multi-vehicle accident near Nevada
The wreck happened May 12 at the intersection of FM 1138 and County Road 541.
- The Texas Department of Public Safety has released details about a multi-vehicle accident Friday evening that resulted in the death of a young man from Nevada, 18-year-old Brandon Kidd. The wreck happened just after 6:30 p.m. last Friday just south of Nevada, at the intersection of FM 1138 and County Road 541. Officials say Jennifer Seahorn, 32, of Rockwall, failed to yield right of way while turning an SUV right onto County Road 541. Kidd, who was driving a motorcycle, struck Seahorn’s vehicle. Kidd’s motorcycle then struck another SUV, which was stopped at the intersection. Kidd was pronounced dead at the scene. The other drivers were uninjured. Officials say the incident is under investigation.
- The service roads along Interstate 30 in Caddo Mills will be changing to one-way roads, starting next week. The change is part of an ongoing overhaul of I-30 in western Hunt County. The one-way service roads will run from FM 1903 to FM 1570. There will be some barriers in place to accommodate temporary on- and off-ramps. The change is part of a plan to improve I-30 from Caddo Mills to Greenville. That stretch of the interstate is planned to have three lanes going each way, with reconfigured access ramps and one-way service roads.