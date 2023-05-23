KETR's radio broadcast at 88.9 FM to resume Wednesday

KETR’s terrestrial broadcast signal at 88.9 FM has been off-air since Tuesday morning, as contract workers at KETR’s broadcast tower are completing the final phase of major work at the site. The station continues to live-stream all programs online at KETR.org. The radio broadcast is expected to resume around midday on Wednesday.

Both the transmitter itself and the transmission line are being replaced. Both have served for decades, so this week’s work concludes a massive project involving the replacement or repair of many of the station’s systems at the tower, located on the west side of Commerce, near Commerce High School.

KETR’s full broadcast power of 100,000 watts is capable of reaching a greater portion of the region than KETR had been reaching with its radio signal in recent years, as degrading equipment reduced capacity.

KETR has been broadcasting from its tower site in Commerce since the station’s first licensing to East Texas State University in 1975.

