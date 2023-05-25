New splash pad at City Park in Commerce to open June 3
The new feature is part of ongoing improvements at municipal parks in Commerce.
- The grand opening of the new City Park Splash Pad is taking place June 3 in Commerce. A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 10 am, and children ages 2 and up are welcome with adult supervision required. Located at 2300 Park Street in Commerce.
- Audie Murphy Day is being hosted by the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum this week to honor and remember our nation’s military heroes. Events centering on the life of Audie Murphy, a native son of Hunt County, war hero, Hollywood film star and accomplished songwriter, will be held on the museum grounds, as well as at the Texan Theater and the Fletcher Warren Civic Center on Friday and Saturday. Additional information is available through a m a c museum dot com, or at 903 450 4502.
- Greenville’s W. Walworth Harrison Public Library will hold their Friends Of The Library Memorial Weekend Book Sale this week, a chance to support the library and expand your personal collection at the same time. The sale will be cash only, with bags full of books available for $5. Held Friday and Saturday from 10am through 5pm at 1 Lou Finney Boulevard in Greenville. More at 903-457-2992.