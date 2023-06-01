City of Greenville files petition against Express Inn and Suites on I-30

The City of Greenville has filed suit against the owners of an Interstate 30 motel because of repeated criminal activity at the property. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the motel in question is the Express Inn and Suites at 1215 Interstate 30.

The city has filed a petition in District Court for an abatement of a common nuisance, as well as an application for temporary and permanent injunctions. The defendants are a company doing business as Hunt County Hospitality.

The city says that from January of 2019 to February of this year, law enforcement responded to 171 calls which resulted in 67 incident reports and 30 arrests. Most violations involved drug possession.

It’s the second such suit filed by the city regarding an I-30 motel over the past month. In early May, the city petitioned against the Economy Inn at 5103 Interstate 30.