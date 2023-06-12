Gamebird research and education center planned at A&M-Commerce

A new gamebird research and education facility is coming to Texas A&M University-Commerce. The university already has a Quail Research Laboratory located just south of the main campus near State Highway 24. Construction should begin next year, with the center to open in 2025.

The facility should include in addition to a quail lab, a wetland research station, classrooms and meeting spaces, wetland and upland nature trails, and office space for gamebird faculty and students. The university already maintains a wetlands property for research purposes in the area. Dr. Kelly Reyna, associate professor and director of the Quail Research Laboratory at Texas A&M University-Commerce, will serve as the gamebird center’s director.

The initiative is the result of a $1 million gift from alumnus Ted B. Lyon and his wife, Donna. A university release calls it the largest all-cash gift with immediate impact in school history.