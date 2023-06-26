Local woman, construction worker killed in accident near Nevada

In Collin County last week, two people died as a result of a vehicle accident near Nevada. Texas Department of Public Safety officials say a Dodge Caravan and a Dodge Durango collided at the intersection of County Roads 543 and 593, about two miles east of Nevada. The wreck happened around 9:47 a.m. on June 22.

Officials say the Durango, driven by Wendell Davis 68, of West Tawakoni failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of County Roads 543 and 593 and was struck by the Caravan, driven by Joshua Gulick, 19, of Josephine.

As a result of the crash the Caravan spun around, exiting the roadway and striking two construction workers, officials said.

Rebecca Rigdon, 65, of West Tawakoni, a passenger in the Durango, was killed in the crash; as was a construction worker who was nearby, Hilario Alvarado, 35, of Dallas. The incident is under investigation.