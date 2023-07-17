Kellar funeral scheduled for Monday at Highland Terrace Baptist Church

In Greenville, funeral services for longtime Herald Banner reporter Brad Kellar are set for 11 a.m. this morning at Highland Terrace Baptist Church.

Kellar died unexpectedly on July 10. He was 62. Kellar was a beloved figure in the Greenville and Hunt County communities. He spent more than three decades reporting on the region, including years at the Herald Banner and at KETR. The Herald Banner honored Kellar with a special feature article over the weekend. That can be found at Herald Banner dot org.

Also, donations to Kellar’s family are now being collected at the Herald-Banner office at 2305 King Street. Donations are also accepted at Coker-Mathews Funeral Home at 5100 I-30 Frontage Road, and at the Chase Bank branch at 5906 Wesley Street. Checks or money orders should be made out to Kellar’s son, Nickholas Bailey.