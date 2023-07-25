Lions football picked sixth in 2023 Southland Conference poll

The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team has been picked to finish sixth in the eight-team Southland Conference this fall. Yesterday was Media Day for the Southland, along with many other NCAA conferences. The preseason poll was voted on by Southland Conference head coaches and sports information directors. Southeastern Louisiana was picked first, with Incarnate Word a close second. Those two teams tied for the conference championship last year. McNeese State was picked third, followed by Nicholls State, Northwestern State, A&M-Commerce, Lamar, and Houston Christian.

The Lions finished 5-6 last season, with a 3-3 record in Southland Conference play. This season will be the first for new Lions head coach Clint Dolezel. A&M-Commerce will play an 11-game schedule this year, but only four games will be played at home. The Lions open the season on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 31 against the University of California, Davis. A&M-Commerce will be on the road for all of September’s games. In October, the Lions will play McNeese State and Nicholls State at home. The final home game of the season will be Nov. 11 against Southeastern Louisiana. Tickets and details available at LionAthletics.com.