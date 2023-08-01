Lamar County GOP chair Hommell running for Texas House of Representatives

Lamar County Republican Party chairman Scott Hommell is running for the state legislature. Hommell announced his candidacy last week at a Lamar County GOP meet and greet event for state legislature candidates. The seat in question represents District 1 I n the Texas House of Representatives. Gary VanDeaver of New Boston has represented the district since 2015. VanDeaver is running for re-election. He’ll be challenged by Hommell and Dave Huls of DeKalb.

At Texas high schools, football and volleyball practices began yesterday. In Commerce, the Tigers will play their first scrimmage in a little less than two weeks, with a Friday Aug. 12 scrimmage at home against Wolfe City. Commerce will play another scrimmage at Lone Oak on Thu. Aug. 18. The Tigers will begin their regular season on Friday, Aug. 26. Commerce will be at home, hosting Edgewood. KETR will once again be broadcasting Commerce Tigers football.