FISH to host fundraising lunch, dinner Friday in Greenville

In Greenville, one of the region’s most prominent charitable organizations is holding a fundraiser this Friday. Hunt County Shared Ministries, also known as FISH, will be hosting both a lunch and a dinner as part of its “Serving Our Neighbors” fundraiser. Both meals will be served at Wesley United Methodist Church in Greenville. Entrée options are chicken fried steak or grilled chicken.

Hunt County Shared Minisrties is celebrating its 45th year of service to the region. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the organization is seeking $150,000 to support its food distributions and other ministries. FISH also provides emergency financial assistance with housing, utility, and medical expenses.

Friday’s lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with dinner from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wesley United Methodist Church is located at 1200 East Joe Ramsey Boulevard.

Tickets are being sold for $25 and are available online or in person on Friday. Takeout meals will be available. Details are available at the Hunt County Shared Ministries website, www.hcsmfish.org.