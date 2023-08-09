Bogata city council member Mathews resigns
In southwestern Red River County, the City of Bogata will need to fill a vacancy on its city council. The Paris News reports councilwoman Miranda Mathews has resigned. Matthews was a few months into her second term. Mathews told the council she was resigning for personal reasons, unrelated to city business. The Paris News reports local gym owner Keith Perry has expressed interest in the vacancy on the council.