Greenville ISD voters to review three bond proposals this November

Greenville Independent School District voters will once again see bond proposals on local ballots during this fall’s general election. The Greenville ISD board says they’ll be placing three separate proposals before voters this November. The first proposition would provide for a new middle school. The second proposition would replace the L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center. And the third one would fund improvements at Greenville High School.

The Greenville Herald Banner reports this particular set of bond measures differs from previous ballot items in that there’s a new proposed location for Greenville Middle School. The district’s board has selected a location near the existing Lamar Elementary School campus near the intersection of Jack Finney Blvd. and Interstate 30.

The bond proposals all together would total about $189 million. Most of that comes from an estimated $120 million for a new middle school. The new early childhood center would cost about $36 million, with improvements at the high school estimated at about $32 million.

Last November, a bond package was defeated by just 140 votes out of 8,920 votes cast. That proposal was a reworked version of a similar bond package that was rejected by Greenville ISD voters in the May 2022 elections.