Delta, Lamar counties enact burn bans as heat wave drags on

Lamar County and Delta County have joined those Texas counties that have placed a ban on outdoor burning. Most Northeast Texas counties have burn bans in place. In addition to Delta and Lamar, other counties in the region currently banning outdoor burning include Grayson, Fannin, Collin, Hunt, Rains, Rockwall, Kaufman, Van Zandt, and Wood counties.

Despite not much wind today, the risk of fire remains high due to dry ground conditions and high temperatures. Northeast Texas hasn’t had as much trouble with fires as some parts of the state. Down in the Piney Woods region, firefighters are battling a 3,000-acre fire in the Angelina National Forest, near Jasper.

Today’s forecast, sunny and very hot, with highs near 106. Heat index values near 113 today. The region is under an Excessive Heat Warning. There’s a very slight chance for isolated showers or small thunderstorms during the late afternoon and early evening today.

Tomorrow, very hot once again, with Saturday afternoon highs around 105. There’s a 20 percent chance for isolated showers or storms Saturday afternoon and evening. Triple-digit highs again on Sunday, with highs near 102. Current forecasts give a 40 percent chance for showers or thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening.