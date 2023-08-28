Greenville residents report continuing problems with trash pickup service
The City of Greenville has contracted to replace Waste Connections with Blackjack Disposal in October.
- In Greenville, the Herald Banner reports that trash pickup issues continue to plague the city. If all goes according to plan, the City of Greenville will have a new trash collection provider in a few weeks. Greenville currently uses Waste Connections for its trash pickup service. Waste Connections is a corporation with operations across the U.S., and in Canada, as well. It’s headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Complaints about trash not getting picked up at all have been piling up along with the trash in Greenville this summer. The City of Greenville plans to start using Quinlan-based Blackjack Disposal starting in October. The city approved a contract with Blackjack in March of this year, following a series of complaints about Waste Connections. Blackjack Disposal currently provides trash collection services in 11 counties in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and in Northeast Texas.
- Northeast Texas is forecast to get a break from triple-digit temperatures for most of this week. Afternoon high temperatures today are expected to rise no higher than the low 90s. However, dry ground conditions continue to contribute to an elevated risk of wildfires across the region. Bans on outdoor burning remain in place in most Northeast Texas counties, including Fannin, Lamar, Delta, Hunt and Rains counties.