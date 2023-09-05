Caddo Mills ISD says football players medically cleared following scare

Many Northeast Texans enjoyed a three-day break from work over Labor Day weekend, however, the holiday weekend began on a disturbing note in Caddo Mills, where Friday night’s football game was suspended due to players suffering injuries that appeared serious.

Bullard High School was in town to face the Foxes at Caddo Mills’ Ed Locker Stadium. Late in the third quarter, the game was stopped when three Caddo Mills players were injured during play. Two players were airlifted from the field to Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville. A third player was driven to Hunt Regional by his parents. Caddo Mills head coach Kodi Crane told the Greenville Herald Banner that the injuries to the three players happened on more than one play. The first player was airlifted at about 10:45 p.m., followed by the second player shortly after that.

A statement from Caddo Mills Independent School District superintendent Luke Allison said that by Saturday morning, all three players had been medically cleared.

"We had two student athletes airlifted from our 50-yard line during the third quarter,” Allison said in a statement on Facebook. "This was a terrifying sight for everyone. Young kids, older kids, parents, fans, teachers, medical staff and administrators were all in disbelief of what we were witnessing at a high school football game. We all witnessed a miracle and the power of people coming together to pray. There is no other explanation.”