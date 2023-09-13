Trenton girl dies in single-vehicle accident on FM 151

The Texas Department of Public Safety has released a statement regarding a fatal auto accident that happened on the night of Thursday, Sept. 7 in Fannin County. The crash happened on FM 151, about two miles northwest of Trenton. Officials say that Kyle Wilson was driving north on FM 151 when the 2017 Cadillac XTS he was driving went off the road. It struck a metal-pipe fence and a tree. . An 8-year old girl was taken from the scene to Cook Childrens Hospital in the Dallas area, where she died. Wilson and a 10-year-old boy passenger were taken to a Dallas-area hospital in critical condition. An adult passenger and a six-year-old girl were also taken to a Dallas-area hospital – their condition was described as stable. No other information was released.

