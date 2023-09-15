Cotton Patch Challenge, Lee Street Jamboree to highlight busy Saturday in Greenville

Two annual events, a bicycle ride and a free outdoor music festival, will welcome the Northeast Texas fall festival season this Saturday in Greenville.

The Cotton Patch Challenge, presented by the Rotary Club of Greenville, offers cyclists of all skill levels the chance to particpate in multiple different circuit routes, from a six-mile leisure rise to a 100-mile compeition. Registration is available online or at the event. Check-in begins at 6:30 on the square in dowtown Greenville, with cyclists riding at 8:00.