Cotton Patch Challenge, Lee Street Jamboree to highlight busy Saturday in Greenville

KETR
Published September 15, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT
friday morning newscast graphic

The annual bicycling and musical events welcome in the fall festival season in Northeast Texas.

Two annual events, a bicycle ride and a free outdoor music festival, will welcome the Northeast Texas fall festival season this Saturday in Greenville.

The Cotton Patch Challenge, presented by the Rotary Club of Greenville, offers cyclists of all skill levels the chance to particpate in multiple different circuit routes, from a six-mile leisure rise to a 100-mile compeition. Registration is available online or at the event. Check-in begins at 6:30 on the square in dowtown Greenville, with cyclists riding at 8:00.

