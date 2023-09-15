Cotton Patch Challenge, Lee Street Jamboree to highlight busy Saturday in Greenville
The annual bicycling and musical events welcome in the fall festival season in Northeast Texas.
The Cotton Patch Challenge, presented by the Rotary Club of Greenville, offers cyclists of all skill levels the chance to particpate in multiple different circuit routes, from a six-mile leisure rise to a 100-mile compeition. Registration is available online or at the event. Check-in begins at 6:30 on the square in dowtown Greenville, with cyclists riding at 8:00.