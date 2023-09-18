Unsafe driving in Greenville SportsPark targeted in new ordinance

The City of Greenville is cracking down on motorists making a nuisance of themselves with loud and unsafe driving. The Greenville SportsPark located between Greenville High School and Interstate 30 has recently become host to tire squealing and engine revving as drivers gun their engines and peel out through the complex’s roadways and parking lots.

The Greenville Herald Banner reports the city council last week voted to enact a new ordinance against unnecessary “exhibitions of speed” and “exhibitions of acceleration.” The municipal ordinance allows local police to cite those motorists who are driving unsafely, but whose conduct isn’t quite dangerous enough to violate the state-level statute prohibiting “reckless driving” and “street racing.” Violations of the ordinance would count as a civil violation instead of a criminal misdemeanor.

Greenville city attorney Daniel ray told the Herald Banner that people who live near the SportsPark have complained about tire and engine noise and that speed bumps have been damaged by speeding drivers. The ordinance will take effect this coming Friday, Sept. 22.