Most of KETR listening area under severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast across Northeast Texas tonight. Parts of the region are already getting some rain. Also, most of the KETR listening area is under a severe thunderstorm watch currently. Parts of the region are also under a flood watch tonight.

Chances for showers and storms across Northeast Texas will increase as we get into the evening, with all parts of the region expected to get at least some rainfall tonight. Some thunderstorms could be severe, with flooding, damaging winds and hail possible. Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Collin, Hunt, Delta and Hopkins counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m.

Much of the region could get about 2 to 3 inches of rain tonight, with higher totals possible. A flood watch is in effect for most of the KETR listening area through tonight. Overnight low temperatures in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow morning, cloudy and rainy early, with chances for rain gradually diminishing over the course of Thursday morning. By midday, clearing skies, with Thursday afternoon highs near 80. Thursday night, clear skies and cool, with lows near 60.

Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend – sunny skies forecast. Highs around 80 Friday. Mild on Saturday, with highs around 70. Sunday afternoon highs in the mid 70s.