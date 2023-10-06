Oak Ridge Boys concert Saturday could be final one in NE Texas

One of the most famous artists ever to come from Northeast Texas is nearing the end of his performing career. The Paris News reports that Saturday’s Oak Ridge Boys concert in Powderly could be the group’s final performance in Northeast Texas. Lamar County native Duane Allen is the lead singer of the band that produced 17 no. 1 singles from the 1970s through the 1980s. Known for their choral harmonies, the Oak Ridge Boys hits included the early 1980s top-sellers Bobbie Sue, American Made, and Elvira. The group won four Grammy awards in the 1970s in the gospel category, and one Grammy in the country category in 1982. The Oak Ridge Boys also won four Country Music Association awards.

Allen is from Cunningham, in Lamar County. Allen is a classically trained vocalist. He graduated from East Texas State University in 1966. The Paris News reports the Oak Ridge Boys will perform Saturday at Drake’s Party Barn at Powderly with the gates opening at 5 p.m. and the show beginning at 6 p.m.