Missing person alert issued for Beth Rich of West Tawakoni

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert for Beth Rich of West Tawakoni. Beth Erin Rich is described as a white female, age 40, 5’6” and 155 pounds. Rich has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 8, on North Shore Road near Walnut Cove at about 7 p.m. Anyone with information about Beth Erin Rich’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office. Information can be given anonymously at www.huntcountycrimestoppers.net.