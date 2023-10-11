Lamar County officials approve plans for Main Street property

This week, the Lamar County Commissioners Court approved plans for a $4 million multi-purpose county-owned facility on North Main Street in Paris. Commissioners unanimously approved the plans at Monday’s regular meeting. Walker Associates of Paris has been named as the design engineer and construction manager for the development. The Paris News reports the property on the site of a former Shell station is planned to host a fueling station and a communications tower along with a 6,000-square foot building. The building itself is expected to host a training center as well as an emergency management center along with other offices and storage. The Paris News reports the county plans to use funds from the American Rescue Act for the project.