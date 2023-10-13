Texas Senate advances school voucher program

State lawmakers in the Senate have approved a private school voucher program. The measure now heads to the Texas House. Senate Bill 1 would give families up to eight thousand dollars per student for private education expenses starting next school year. The half a billion dollar program would use a lottery system to give priority to students who have disabilities or who come from low-income families, but subsidies would still be available to wealthy families. State senators voted along party lines this afternoon to also include homeschool families. Republican State Senator Brandon Creighton of Conroe says it's about parent rights.

“They are best suited – not institutions, not government, not politicians – parents are best suited to make decisions for their kids.”

Democratic State Senator Nathan Johnson of Dallas opposes the voucher program.

“If free and reduced lunch students, children with disabilities, etc, only apply for 20% of the slots collectively, the next 80% can go to kids who are going to expensive private schools right now.”

SB 1 is likely to face obstacles in the House, where lawmakers blocked a similar proposal earlier this year. State Senators are also working on a five billion dollar plan for the public school system. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said he’ll add teacher pay increases to the special session’s agenda, but only if both chambers approve the school voucher program.