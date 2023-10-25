Volunteers needed for Nov. 4 West Paris cleanup, organized by city and local nonprofits

In Paris, the city government is partnering with local organizations to organize a community clean-up day in West Paris. The “Fall Sweep” has been scheduled for Sat. Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers will mow, rake, bag leaves, trim brush, and sweep sidewalks. The Paris News reports the area that will be served in the Fall Sweep includes homes located east of Oak Park on West Kaufman, West Austin and West Sherman streets between 19th and 25th streets SW. However, residents wanting cleanup service on their property must register in advance. Registration is being accepted through Thu. Nov. 2. Volunteers and participating neighbors will meet at the Oak Park Pavilion at 8 a.m. Nov. 4 for a free breakfast. More information is available on Facebook at the Keep Paris Beautiful Facebook page.