Campbell High School, fielding a freshman-heavy roster, finishes 3-7 in six-man football

Campbell High School football head coach Preston Compton knew that his six-man team would be young going into the season. This year’s roster of 11 included five freshmen, three sophomores, three juniors, and not a single senior. The 2023 Indians finished 3-7, which was also the record from the 2022 squad.

“I had high expectations coming into the year,” said Compton, a first-year head coach who previously served as Campbell’s defensive coordinator. The 2023 Indians finished 3-7, which was also the record from the 2022 squad. The Indians have had three consecutive three-victory seasons following a winless campaign in 2020.

Compton said the experience gained this season, combined with a strong contingent of younger players coming into Campbell High School, should help the Indians compete at a higher level in 2024.

Campbell Junior High School finished first in district, including a 26-24 victory over Union Hill on Nov. 2 that gave the Indians a perfect 3-0 record in district play.

“I’m excited to get those kids up,” Compton said of the soon-to-be freshmen. Compton said he expects to add about 10 players to the current roster, which of course will not lose anyone to graduation.

“We’ve got a lot of growth moving forward,” Compton said. The Indians have had three consecutive three-victory seasons following a winless campaign in 2020.

Campbell’s district could look different next season. The current six-man Division I District 10 includes Campbell, Saint Jo, Savoy, and Union Hill. This year, Union Hill swept its district opponents, while Saint Jo (2-1) won its games against Savoy (1-2) and Campbell (0-3).