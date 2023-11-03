© 2023 88.9 KETR
Campbell High School, fielding a freshman-heavy roster, finishes 3-7 in six-man football

Published November 3, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT
Campbell High School head coach Preston Compton confers with his staff and players during an Oct. 19 game against Savoy High School at Indian Field.
Campbell High School head coach Preston Compton confers with his staff and players during an Oct. 19 game against Savoy High School at Indian Field.

Head Coach Preston Compton hopes that a promising class of incoming players could help yield a turnaround in 2024.

Campbell High School football head coach Preston Compton knew that his six-man team would be young going into the season. This year’s roster of 11 included five freshmen, three sophomores, three juniors, and not a single senior. The 2023 Indians finished 3-7, which was also the record from the 2022 squad.

"I had high expectations coming into the year," said Compton, a first-year head coach who previously served as Campbell's defensive coordinator.

Compton said the experience gained this season, combined with a strong contingent of younger players coming into Campbell High School, should help the Indians compete at a higher level in 2024.

Campbell Junior High School finished first in district, including a 26-24 victory over Union Hill on Nov. 2 that gave the Indians a perfect 3-0 record in district play.

“I’m excited to get those kids up,” Compton said of the soon-to-be freshmen. Compton said he expects to add about 10 players to the current roster, which of course will not lose anyone to graduation.

"We've got a lot of growth moving forward," Compton said.

Campbell’s district could look different next season. The current six-man Division I District 10 includes Campbell, Saint Jo, Savoy, and Union Hill. This year, Union Hill swept its district opponents, while Saint Jo (2-1) won its games against Savoy (1-2) and Campbell (0-3).
