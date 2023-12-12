Collin County GOP rift reflects statewide party divide

Politically conservative Collin County has five Republicans in the Texas House. And they all have challengers in their party's primary in March. KERA's Caroline Love says attorney general Ken Paxton has endorsed most of their opponents.

Those representatives voted to impeach fellow Collin County resident Ken Paxton in May. Paxton was later acquitted in his senate trial. Four now have primary challengers that Paxton endorsed in October.

Representative Jeff Leach said during the impeachment trial's closing arguments he knew his decision would be controversial.

LEACH: There comes a time for each of us not to ask yourself what is safe or popular, or politic, but what is right.

Paxton has endorsed former Allen city council member Daren Meis for Leach's seat. I'm Caroline Love in Dallas.

