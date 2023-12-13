© 2023 88.9 KETR
Paris ISD board approves contract for radios for district police, staff

Published December 13, 2023 at 8:26 AM CST

In Lamar County, the Paris Independent School District is going to be getting some radios to help district police and staff communicate. The Paris News reports the Paris ISD Board of Trustees approved this week a contract with Paris-based Airwave Communications to supply the radios. The district plans to have 19 radios for use among district police and other staff. The board approved Airwave’s bid of a little more than $100,000 for the equipment.
