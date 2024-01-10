Law officers, SPCA staff seize 36 dogs from property near Greenville

In Hunt County, local law enforcement officers along with Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals investigators removed 36 dogs from a property near Greenville last Friday (Jan. 5). A release from the SPCA of Texas says Hunt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Hunt County Constable’s Office Precinct 1 conducted the action, along with SPCA staff. The statement did not specify the location of the property. SPCA investigators responding to a complaint went to the property on Thursday (Jan. 4). They found 36 dogs, some kept in a motor home, some kept in outdoor pens, all in states of neglect and ill health, amid filthy conditions.

SPCA investigators applied for a seizure warrant, which was granted. Law officers assisted SPCA investigators with removing the dogs on Friday. The dogs were taken to the SPCA of Texas rescue center in Dallas and are being cared for. A civil custody hearing for the animals is scheduled for next Tuesday (Jan. 16) at 1:30 p.m. at the Hunt County Precinct 1, Place 2 Justice of the Peace Courthouse, located at 2801 Stuart St. in Greenville.