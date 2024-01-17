Thaw coming to Northeast Texas midday Wednesday

Northeast Texas is expected to thaw out a little today, as Wednesday temperatures should rise above the freezing mark for the first time since Saturday. Readings are forecast to climb into the mid 30s by late morning, with afternoon highs around 40 today under sunny skies.

Some area school districts are still feeling the effects of the arctic cold front that blew into the region over the weekend. In the Greenville ISD, Greenville Middle School is closed today due to a failure of the school’s boiler and heating system. An overnight release from Greenville Middle School said repairs are in progress, but did not give a timeline for the school’s re-opening. Elsewhere around the region, some schools are on a delayed schedule today. In Commerce, all Commerce ISD campuses are on a two-hour delay today.

Checking the extended outlook for Northeast Texas, after highs near 40 today, tonight, low temperatures in the upper 20s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow should be the mildest day this week, with sunny skies on Thursday and highs in the mid 50s. Thursday night lows in the low 20s, and then another cold front should blow into the region Friday morning. It won’t bring bitterly cold temperatures like last weekend, but this coming weekend will be a cold one across Northeast Texas. Friday afternoon high temperatures only reaching the 30s, with highs in the 30s on Saturday and Sunday as well.