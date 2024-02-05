City of Commerce to hold first in series of Town Hall Meetings on Tuesday (Feb. 6)

The City of Commerce is hosting a series of town hall meetings this month seeking public input on the city’s Community Strategic Plan.

The first meeting is happening at 6 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 6) evening at First Baptist Church of Commerce, 1401 Washington St.

Subsequent meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m., Tue. Feb. 13, at Mount Moriah Temple Baptist Church, 202 Champion Ln., and also 6 p.m., Tue. Feb. 27, at City Hall, 1119 Alamo St.

Also, comments will be received at the regular monthly meeting of the City Council at 6 p.m., Tue. Feb, 20, at City Hall.

City of Commerce City Manager Howdy Lisenbee spoke on KETR this morning about the upcoming forums. You can hear the conversation in the audio player above. Below, you can find a copy of the handout published by the city for the meetings.