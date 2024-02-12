Mt. Moriah Temple Baptist Church to host second in series of public forums Tuesday (Feb. 13)

The City of Commerce is hosting a series of town hall meetings this month seeking public input on the city’s Community Strategic Plan.

The next meeting is happening at 6 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 13) evening at Mount Moriah Temple Baptist Church, 202 Champion Ln.

Also, comments will be received at the regular monthly meeting of the City Council at 6 p.m., Tue. Feb, 20, at City Hall.

Mt. Moriah Temple Baptist Church Deacon Harry Turner and City of Commerce City Manager Howdy Lisenbee spoke on KETR this morning about the upcoming forums. You can hear the conversation in the audio player above. Below, you can find a copy of the handout published by the city for the meetings.