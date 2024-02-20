Commerce City Council meeting tonight amid series of February forums on strategic plan
The city, which held public meetings seeking input on its strategic plan Feb. 6 and Feb. 13, will host one more forum on the topic Feb. 27.
- In Commerce this evening, there’s a regular monthly meeting of the City Council. Among other business, the council will be receiving comments on the city’s strategic plan, which is the focus of a series of public meetings this month. The city is currently updating its three-to-five-year strategic planning document. Earlier, this month, the city held public meetings on the plan hosted at Mount Moriah Temple Baptist Church and at First Baptist Church. The series of meetings will conclude next week, with a forum on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at City Hall. All are invited, and members of the business community are particularly encouraged to attend next week’s event. Both the Feb. 27 forum and tonight’s regular meeting of the Commerce City Council are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
- A postgame brawl marred last night’s men’s basketball game between Texas A&M University-Commerce and the University of the Incarnate Word. The game was played at the McDermott Center on the campus of UIW in San Antonio. Following the game, a fight between the teams broke out during the postgame handshake. A joint statement from A&M-Commerce and Incarnate Word apologized for the conduct of the players. The incident is being reviewed by both universities, as well as the Southland Conference. A&M-Commerce defeated UIW 76-72 in overtime.