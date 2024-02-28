© 2024 88.9 KETR
Texas social media law under review in SCOTUS case

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published February 28, 2024 at 8:12 AM CST

The Texas statute, along with a similar Florida law, are being challenged as unconstitutional.

A constitutional law professor says the Supreme Court could be poised to overturn a Texas law that prevents social media platforms from removing or de-emphasizing user posts. The Texas Standard’s Shelly Brisbin has more.

The high Court heard oral arguments in the case Monday, along with a similar Florida law. Charles "Rocky" Rhodes teaches constitutional law at South Texas College of Law in Houston.

Especially with respect to the Texas law, you have the feeling that it's probably going to be struck down in a 6 to 3 vote. At least that seems to be the indication from the questions that the justices were asked at oral argument.

Supporters of the laws say social platforms like Facebook censor conservative voices by hiding or removing their posts. The tech giants say they should be allowed to moderate user posts containing election disinformation or hate speech, and that their right to do so is protected by the First Amendment. Rhodes says at least two conservative justices seemed sympathetic to that argument. The case will be decided by this June. I'm Shelly Brisbin in Austin.
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
