Texas social media law under review in SCOTUS case

A constitutional law professor says the Supreme Court could be poised to overturn a Texas law that prevents social media platforms from removing or de-emphasizing user posts. The Texas Standard’s Shelly Brisbin has more.

The high Court heard oral arguments in the case Monday, along with a similar Florida law. Charles "Rocky" Rhodes teaches constitutional law at South Texas College of Law in Houston.

Especially with respect to the Texas law, you have the feeling that it's probably going to be struck down in a 6 to 3 vote. At least that seems to be the indication from the questions that the justices were asked at oral argument.

Supporters of the laws say social platforms like Facebook censor conservative voices by hiding or removing their posts. The tech giants say they should be allowed to moderate user posts containing election disinformation or hate speech, and that their right to do so is protected by the First Amendment. Rhodes says at least two conservative justices seemed sympathetic to that argument. The case will be decided by this June. I'm Shelly Brisbin in Austin.

