Hunt County Republican incumbents, challengers face off in three races today

National, statewide and regional state legislative races are topping ballots in today’s party primary elections in Texas. However, a few county office nominations are up for grabs as well. Many party nominations for county office are uncontested, but some are not.

In Hunt County, there are three contested Republican primaries: Incumbent Hunt County county attorney Calvin Grogan V is facing challenger Scott Allan Cornuaud. Hunt County tax assessor-collector incumbent Randy L. Wineinger is running against Almina “Mina” Cook. For the Precinct 3 Hunt County Commissioners Court place, incumbent Phillip A. Martin is defending his seat against challengers Paul Fry and Garry Smith. Precinct 3 includes parts of Greenville and Wolfe City, as well as Celeste and northwestern Hunt County.

Polls will remain open until 7 p.m.

KETR will be bringing you national, state, regional, and local election coverage tonight from 7 until 11 p.m. And we’ll have a wrap-up tomorrow during Morning Edition.

