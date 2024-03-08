Women’s History Month special highlights weekend offerings on KETR

This weekend, KETR’s programs include a special for Women’s History Month, a feature story on a Texas classical music ensemble, and a variety of special presentations on Sunday Baroque.

Buildings Speak: Stories of Pioneering Women Architects

Saturday, 6-7 p.m.

Hosted by Academy Award-winning actress Frances McDormand, Buildings Speak: Stories of Pioneering Women Architects examines trailblazers, ground-breakers, and skyscraper visionaries - women who changed the skyline and built the environment that surrounds us today. Featured are Julia Morgan, the first accredited female architect in California; Natalie de Blois, an architect whose work included high-profile skyscrapers in the 1950s and 1960s; and Amaza Lee Meredith, a Black modernist architect from the 1930s South, who helped establish Sag Harbor as a haven for Black intellectuals and artists.

Weekend Edition Sunday

Sunday, 7-9 a.m.

Among the many features we’ll hear this week is an interview with The Apollo Chamber Players from Houston. The internationally acclaimed ensemble creates classical music concerts in response to efforts to ban books, the war in Gaza, refugee crises, and other world events. Winner of Chamber Music America’s prestigious Residency Partnership award, the quartet has performed for sold-out audiences at Carnegie Hall. Apollo is featured frequently on American Public Media’s nationally-syndicated program Performance Today.

Sunday Baroque

Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

In honor of this weekend’s Academy Awards, this weekend’s program features some baroque music you may have heard in various films over the years-from 1979’s Kramer v.s. Kramer to the 2023 film The Holdovers. You’ll also hear a cross-section of the works of Georg Phillip Telemann, the educator, innovator, and composer that was honored in the Guiness Book of World Records as “most prolific”. Additionally, there will be a selection of unfinished compositions, such as an Oboe Concerto by Telemann and Henry Purcell’s semi-opera The Indian Queen.

