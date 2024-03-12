© 2024 88.9 KETR
Meeting on proposed concrete batch plant near Quinlan set for March 21

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published March 12, 2024 at 7:55 AM CDT

Ford High School and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality will host the event, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

In Quinlan, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality will host a meeting next week on the topic of a proposed concrete plant near Quinlan. The TCEQ says the event will be more of an informational meeting than a public forum. The agency says TCEQ staff will provide information and answer questions about the proposed plant but will not record formal comments on the application for a permit.

The Greenville Herald Banner reports Caddo Mills-based Dry Creek Materials has applied to build a rock and concrete crusher at 4310 W. State Hwy. 276, west of Quinlan.

Next week’s public meeting is set for Thu. March 21 at 7 p.m. at the Ford High School auditorium in Quinlan. The TCEQ is receiving comments on the application through March 21. Information on the process can be found at tceq.texas.gov under “permits.”
Mark Haslett
