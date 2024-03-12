Meeting on proposed concrete batch plant near Quinlan set for March 21

In Quinlan, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality will host a meeting next week on the topic of a proposed concrete plant near Quinlan. The TCEQ says the event will be more of an informational meeting than a public forum. The agency says TCEQ staff will provide information and answer questions about the proposed plant but will not record formal comments on the application for a permit.

The Greenville Herald Banner reports Caddo Mills-based Dry Creek Materials has applied to build a rock and concrete crusher at 4310 W. State Hwy. 276, west of Quinlan.

Next week’s public meeting is set for Thu. March 21 at 7 p.m. at the Ford High School auditorium in Quinlan. The TCEQ is receiving comments on the application through March 21. Information on the process can be found at tceq.texas.gov under “permits.”