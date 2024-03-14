Severe thunderstorms possible in Northeast Texas Thursday afternoon, evening

Across Northeast Texas today, we have mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures around 70 at the moment, afternoon highs near 80 today. We have a chance for showers and thunderstorms later, and there’s a chance that some storms could be severe. Thunderstorms should roll into Northeast Texas beginning around 3 or 4 o’clock today. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats with this storm system. Heavy rainfall is possible during thunderstorms. Isolated tornadoes are possible. Current projections from the National Weather Service identify the greatest threat for severe storms to our north, in Eastern Oklahoma. Keep it tuned to 88.9 KETR – we’ll keep you updated regarding weather in Northeast Texas. We’ll be providing live coverage this afternoon and evening.