Interstate 30 westbound to close Wednesday between Greenville and Royse City

A long stretch of westbound Interstate 30 in Hunt County will be closed today, beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing until about 2:30 p.m. The section of westbound I-30 is between Greenville and Royse City, and includes Interstate 30 as it passes through Caddo Mills.

The closure is so that crews can repair some large potholes along that section of the interstate. Heavy rainfall in March contributed to the development of potholes around the region’s highways, including Interstate 30. Last week, several vehicles were disabled by flat tires caused by the potholes.

Today’s closure of westbound Interstate 30 begins at the intersection with FM 1570, on the west side of the Greenville city limits, and continues to the intersection with FM 1565, which is just west of Royse City.

Alternative routes to use would be State Highway 66 or State Highway 276.