Rains ISD names Nicks lone finalist for superintendent position

from Rains ISD:

The Rains Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously named Mr. Joe Nicks as the Lone Finalist for Superintendent of Schools.

“It was very apparent throughout this process how deeply the board cares about the community and the school district,” Mr. Nicks said. “I am extremely humbled and honored by the trust that they have placed in me, and I am excited to join the Wildcat family.”

Mr. Nicks is the current Asst. Superintendent of Academics for Kaufman ISD. Nicks is a former high school principal at Canton High School 2008-13, and at Lamesa High School 2002-08. He and his wife Jamie have been married for 32 years and have three adult children.

