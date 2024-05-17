Audie Murphy Day celebrations return to Texan Theatre, Civic Center, Cotton Museum

In Greenville, Audie Murphy Day celebrations begin today and continue through the weekend. The Texan Theatre in Greenville is presenting two free showings of “Battle at Bloody Beach,” at 2 p.m. this afternoon and again this evening at 7 p.m.

Saturday is Audie Murphy Day, with a full slate of events beginning at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center and at the Audie Murphy American Cotton Museum. Featured speakers include Martha Bolton, author of Bob Hope’s Wartime Correspondence with the G.I.s of WWII, and Melody Miyamoto Walters, author of In Love & War: The WWII Courtship Letters of a Nisei Couple. This year’s featured guest is Kevin Brodie, who appeared with Murphy in “Battle at Bloody Beach.”

Details available at https://cottonmuseum.com/.