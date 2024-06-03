In Rockwall County, dam along reservoir in Chisholm Crossing subdivision near capacity

A wet and stormy spring continues to affect communities around Northeast Texas. Heavy rain across most of the region today is increasing the risk of local flooding.

In southern Rockwall County, officials are monitoring a dam in the community of McLendon-Chisholm. In the Chisholm Crossing Subdivision, local officials Sunday noted some shifting soil along the dam near Brushy Creek. The soil moved about three feet in some areas, they said.

The dam is immediately west of Fireside Drive. It borders the Soil Conservation Service Site 8 Reservoir. It’s managed by the Kaufman-Van Zandt-Rockwall Soil and Water Conservation District.

Rockwall County Emergency Management staff and other public agency officers and employees surveyed the dam today. This afternoon, McLendon-Chisholm mayor Bryan McNeal said there was no imminent threat of dam failure. Conservation District officials estimated the water would have to rise another 10 feet in order to cause failure of the dam.

The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management will issue any evacuation order through a Nixle Emergency Alert. You can sign up for alerts by texting "RCOEM" to 888777.

Elsewhere around the region, flood warnings were issued for the Sister Grove Creek at Blue Ridge, which is forecast to rise about two feet above flood stage in the next 24 hours. The Cowleech Fork of the Sabine River at Greenville is forecast to rise about three feet above flood stage. The South Fork of the Sabine at Quinlan is expected to rise about a foot and a half above flood stage. Also, the South Sulphur River in Delta County is expected to rise one foot above flood stage over the next 24 hours.

