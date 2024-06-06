Rain-soaked Northeast Texas to dry out for three days

Sunshine has returned to Northeast Texas, with a three-day respite from the rainfall expected ahead. Skies should remain sunny today, with afternoon highs in the low 90s. Similar forecasts for Friday and Saturday, with highs in the low 90s under sunny skies. A chance for rain returns to the Northeast Texas forecast on Sunday evening.

As of this morning, a few roads around the region remain closed due to flooding. East of Commerce, State Highway 71 at the South Sulphur River remains closed. In southern Hunt County, the Interstate 30 service roads at Caddo Mills remain flooded. At Hawk Cove, travel on the FM 751 White Point Causeway is closed due to high water.

In Rains County, FM 275 is closed just south of the intersection with FM 4320. in eastern Hopkins County, between Sulphur Bluff and Saltillo, FM 900 is closed at White Oak Creek. And in Red River County, State Highway 37 is closed between Bogata and Hagansport.