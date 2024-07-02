Blue Cross, Baylor reach temporary deal as negotiations continue

The recent deal between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Baylor Scott & White gives the two health care giants three more months to work out a long-term agreement. The situation affects employees of Texas A&M University-Commerce as well as the millions of other Texans who have Blue Cross health insurance. Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White and Richardson-based Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas have been unable to come to terms on a renewed contract. The providers have agreed to extend their existing contract until Oct. 1, 2024. If Blue Cross and Baylor don’t come to terms, Blue Cross policy holders could lose coverage for services from Baylor Scott & White hospitals and clinics.