After mild July, early August bringing extreme heat to Northeast Texas

After a relatively mild July, extreme summer heat is descending on Northeast Texas. Highs around the triple-digit mark are forecast for the next week, with Friday and Saturday expected to be extremely hot.

Today, sunny skies, with afternoon highs around 99, with heat index values around 104. Wind from the south-southwest 10 to 20 MPH. Clear skies overnight, with lows in the mid 70s.

Friday and Saturday are forecast to be dangerously hot. High temperatures expected around 104 on Friday, with highs around 103 forecast for Saturday.

There’s no rain in the extended forecast for Northeast Texas currently. Afternoon highs around the 100-degree mark expected through next week.

As of Thursday morning, there are no burn bans in effect in any Northeast Texas counties. However, extreme caution is advised with any outdoor burning due to hot and breezy conditions. Federal drought data indicate Fannin, Lamar, Delta, and northern Hunt Counties are currently rated as “abnormally dry.”